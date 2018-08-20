WEATHER

Lightning DOES strike in the same place twice and other myths debunked

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why some commonly held beliefs about lightning are in fact false. (Shutterstock)

Think lightning never strikes in the same place twice? Some commonly held beliefs about lightning are actually incorrect.

Lightning can hit the same location more than once, AccuWeather explains. The Empire State Building, for instance, gets struck dozens of times every year.

Another lightning myth that you shouldn't trust is the belief that someone who has been struck by lightning shouldn't be touched. The myth states that a lightning strike causes a person to be electrically charged, making them dangerous to come in contact with. But there is no electrical charge. Someone who has just been struck by lightning should be tended to immediately.

Another myth: the concept of "heat lightning." When you see what appears to be this phenomenon, it just means there's a storm far away.

One commonly held belief that is true, however, is that you shouldn't get in the shower during a lightning storm, as lightning can flow through pipes.

See more lightning myths and fun facts in the video above and on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatherlightningweatheraccuweatherstorm
WEATHER
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy start leads to sunny afternoon
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
VIDEO: Car burns rubber, does donuts at Pier 30 parking lot in SF
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Show More
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
Will Calif. officials investigate Catholic church sex scandal?
Lawsuit filed against Massage Envy for alleged sexual misconduct by massage therapists
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
More News