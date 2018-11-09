WOOLSEY FIRE

Thousand Oaks family devastated after Woolsey Fire destruction: 'I just walked up and my house is gone'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mussetter shared their heartbreak with ABC7 moments after they discovered the Woolsey Fire had claimed their home of 21 years. (abc7carlos/Twitter)

THOUSAND OAKS --
A Thousand Oaks family came back to check on the damage to their home of 21 years after the Woolsey Fire, only to find it totally destroyed.

"I just walked up and my house is gone," Michelle Mussetter said through tears. "It's shocking."

Mussetter added that she was glad no one was hurt.


ABC7's Carlos Granda said he couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now.

"I'm really heartbroken," Granda said. "It's really hard for me even to continue talking because I cannot imagine coming home and seeing everything you have gone like this."

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireWoolsey FireThousand Oaks
WOOLSEY FIRE
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Show More
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
Napa County holds vigil for local teen killed in Thousand Oaks massacre
Her son survived Las Vegas, but died in Thousand Oaks
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
More News