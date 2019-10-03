Weather

Heading to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass? Here's your music festival forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a weekend of music in the park in San Francisco and it's all free.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says, "if you're heading to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at Golden Gate Park, get ready for great music and great weather."

Music lovers can expect sunny skies during the massive three-day festival.

"We know it gets packed in the park and the weather is going to be fantastic," said Tuma.

Tuma's AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Friday.

"We have warmer weather on Saturday when temperatures reach the low 70s. Sunday we will get close to 80 degrees," said Tuma.

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival runs through Sunday, October 6.
