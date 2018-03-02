Howling winds and saturated soil caused some trees to come down in the Bay Area.A 100 foot tree came down in the storm on Occidental Road in Occidental in the North Bay. This one brought down power lines 1,500 homes lost power in Sonoma County.Another tree fell across Castle Crest Road in Alamo and cut off access to dozens of homes. No one was hurt.Santa Rosa crews have been worried about rain and run off. They had city street workers on call last night in case of problems, but they didn't need to call them in.They were relieved that yesterday's rain didn't come down too quickly and overwhelm the system. But they are also concerned about the predicted wind gusts this storm is supposed to bring and what that could do to the trees that died during the fires.They are watching closely for any downed trees that could cause problems. Officials say the fires caused an unprecedented amount of green waste. They have about 10,000 trees that have been tagged for removal.