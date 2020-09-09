wildfire

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show apocalyptic orange skies across San Francisco Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires raging around the region. And yet again, residents are waking up to an eerie scene outside.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco explains why the skies are so dark here.

