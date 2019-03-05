North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- As another round of rain moves in, the North Bay is bracing for more issues.The Public Works Department in Novato is watching the forecast carefully."I think it is likely we could experience some more flooding. We have seen flooding in isolated areas throughout the city in the last few events. There's just too much rain and not enough place for it to go, unfortunately," said Chris Blunk, Novato's Deputy Director of Public Works.He says they have done preventative work. Now they will wait and see what this storm delivers."Our maintenance crews have cleaned 260 storm drains over the last couple months to try to prepare for the flooding. We have removed 25 cubic yards of debris from Novato Creek at Redwood Boulevard at the bridge there to try and help that water flow through," Blunk said.Highway 37 in Novato is also known to flood, and officials won't be surprised if it happens again this week. Blunk says Caltrans has put measures in place to try to prevent it."They've got about six large pumps deployed out there right now to try and move the water out. But you know, when you get too much rain and there's not enough place for it to go, obviously they are going to have to close it down for public safety," said Blunk.