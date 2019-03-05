Russian River communities race to clean up flood damage ahead of new storm

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, it's a game of beat the clock for flood survivors who are trying to clean up tons of flood debris before a new storm hits.Anything and everything that got wet in the flood is being tossed out at a debris drop of site in Forestville, It's been busy and there's no time to waste."We are trying to beat the rain, I don't want to do this in the rain, a lot of us feel that way," said Zaid Doumani who lives in Forestville.Doumani is tossing out insulation and sheetrock, the floodwater was 8 feet deep at his house.Mary Rose has a lot of help cleaning up the waterlogged grounds of her resort before more rain could make things worse."It's sobering when every square inch is covered in mud," said Mary Rose.Sonoma County officials say a new atmospheric river should miss the area but no one's taking chances"Our emergency operations center is still staffed, road crews on duty, deputies, ready to face any challenges that come," said Sonoma County Spokesperson Hannah Eucer.With so much flood debris piling up, neighbors have concerns about the unhealthy contaminants it may be covered with."It's getting kicked up, people breathing it in, not that great for the lungs," said Elizabeth Hamilton.County Health officials urge residents to use caution when working with flood debris, use eye protection and gloves. Debris drop off sites are available in three communities along the Russian River, free of charge.