South Bay residents brace for rainy weekend

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday's rain that hit the South Bay is light compared to what's predicted for Saturday afternoon.

Abby Tamayo, who lives in San Jose, says she is excited for the rain and the cold weather. She doesn't want another drought, so she likes the wet forecast. What she doesn't like is how unpredictable the rain can be.

"It literally changes so fast, just in the same day. So we dress in layers. It doesn't even have to match!" jokes Tamayo.

RELATED: 1st Atmospheric River of season begins this weekend in Bay Area

An atmospheric river event is expected to hit the Bay Area on Saturday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, an atmospheric river is like a "river in the sky." When it makes landfall, it can release water in the form of rain or snow. A strong one can bring heavy winds and flooding.

To help residents, the City of San Jose offers free sandbags to be used to help prevent flooding. The city also has two warming centers that are open from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. from now until April, says San Jose City council member Johnny Khamis. He says they cost close to $3 million to operate, and provide a place for a warm shower and warm place to sleep.

RELATED: Driving tips to keep you out of trouble in the rain

Renee Lino and her husband came up from the central coast to spend Thanksgiving with their daughter who lives in Campbell. They already had planned to leave Friday night to beat the weekend downpour.

"My husband is a professional driver, so we definitely want to stay out of the crazy weather!" says Lino, who lives in Santa Maria.

Their daughter Desiree says she will stay indoors with her baby. But she has a reminder for people about driving in the rain: "The roads get every slippery. I work in the ER, so we don't want to see a lot people in there, you know with roads injuries. So definitely stay safe while driving!"
