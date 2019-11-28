storm

1st Atmospheric River of season begins this weekend in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In what looks like a repeat of last season, our slow rain season start may be eliminated during the next two weeks.

Tuesday's storm was just the beginning. Even with those impressive rain totals, Bay Area neighborhoods remain 2 to 5 inches drier than normal.

RELATED: Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' hover over Bay Area as rain continues

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our first Atmospheric River event begins Saturday with light to moderate rain falling through Tuesday. Rainfall potential hovers around 1.25" to 3.5" with higher amounts in our mountains.

The remainder of our rain deficit could easily be eliminated by more chances of rain through the first two weeks of December. If our forecast models are correct, we could end up with a surplus.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscowindbay areastormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Strong winds damage NorCal roof during bomb cyclone
WATCH IN 60: SF Thanksgiving tradition, turkey helps driver, holiday forecast
PHOTOS: Snow falls at Yosemite National Park
Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' hover over Bay Area as rain continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP says missing Fairfield grandmother, 2 grandchildren found safe
SF's GLIDE to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need
Strong winds damage NorCal roof during bomb cyclone
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
I-5 over Grapevine closed amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Show More
Fairfield great grandmother, 2 great grandchildren reported missing
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News