1st Atmospheric River of season begins this weekend in Bay Area

Tuesday's storm was just the beginning. Even with those impressive rain totals, Bay Area neighborhoods remain 2 to 5 inches drier than normal.
RELATED: Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' hover over Bay Area as rain continues
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our first Atmospheric River event begins Saturday with light to moderate rain falling through Tuesday. Rainfall potential hovers around 1.25" to 3.5" with higher amounts in our mountains.
The remainder of our rain deficit could easily be eliminated by more chances of rain through the first two weeks of December. If our forecast models are correct, we could end up with a surplus.
