Storm triggers Flood Watch for Santa Cruz Mountains

Strong storm brings flood concerns to Bay Area (1 of 3)

Storm triggers Flood Watch for Santa Cruz Mountains

A strong storm hitting the Bay Area has triggered a Flood Watch for the Santa Cruz Mountains until Saturday. (KGO-TV)

By
The Santa Cruz Mountains have seen mostly showers and drizzle this morning. Of course, wet roads on Highway 17 mean the inevitable crashes slowing down commuters heading northbound into Los Gatos.

But not everyone hates being out in the rain.

"Love the weather. Love my job," said Clyde Newby, a worker for the Santa Cruz County Parks Department.



Clyde and other crews were busy before the storm arrived clearing out drains and making sure water has a place to go. That way they are ready for the stuff you can't prepare for.

"Mostly we have trees that come down. Mostly stuff like that. Those are our real hazards in this kind of weather. And when that happens, bust out the chainsaws and tractors and go to work," said Newby.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The San Lorenzo River can overflow its banks but we haven't seen much rain yet to make anyone in the Santa Cruz Mountains too concerned.

However, residents are prepared.

"I have my boat to float. My little raft will go down the river," said Felton Resident Lisa LaFontaine.

