WEATHER

People in the Santa Cruz Mountains prepare for heavy rain

EMBED </>More Videos

People who live in the Santa Cruz Mountains are all too familiar with the damage that can come from heavy rain-so they're doing everything they can to prepare ahead of the Pineapple Express. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
People who live in the Santa Cruz Mountains are all too familiar with the damage that can come from heavy rain-so they're doing everything they can to prepare ahead of the Pineapple Express.

A woman in Felton spent Thursday afternoon clearing out her garage. She wanted to get everything up off the ground in case of flood.

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast as Atmospheric River hits Bay Area

"Just be prepared. That's all we can do, try to prepare," said Joanne Morisoli.

Another woman, who lives in Aptos, said she spent the last few days grocery shopping. She said she bought enough food to last 3 or 4 days.

Santa Cruz County officials are warning residents to be ready for low-lying urban flooding and power outages because of the wind associated with the storm.

Emergency Services Manager, Rosemary Anderson, said people should have battery-operated flashlights, radios, non-perishable food and water on hand just in case.

She also asked that people stay off the roads if possible as driving conditions will be dangerous.

RELATED: North Bay preparations underway ahead of Atmospheric river

Anyone who does have to drive should be very cautious.

The county does not anticipate rivers and streams overflowing their banks... but they will be monitored 24-7 by Anderson and the flood control management team.

Falling trees are always a concern, so people should avoid wooded areas.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for more information on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwindwind damagestormstorm damagesanta cruz countySanta CruzLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News