Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area

The heavy rain resulted in at least two freeway closures and flooding across several roadways across the Bay Area early this morning. Eastbound I-580 just east of the MacArthur Maze in Oakland was briefly closed, and eastbound Highway 4 just east of Pine Street in Martinez was also shut down due to heavy roadway flooding.
In San Jose, firefighters rescued a driver who tried to make it through an intersection and got stuck in water overnight.
The heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning and showers will stretch into Thursday night.
