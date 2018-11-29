WEATHER

Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

(KGO-TV)

Today's storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. There will be brief heavy downpours, a chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds and dangerous surf.

The heavy rain resulted in at least two freeway closures and flooding across several roadways across the Bay Area early this morning. Eastbound I-580 just east of the MacArthur Maze in Oakland was briefly closed, and eastbound Highway 4 just east of Pine Street in Martinez was also shut down due to heavy roadway flooding.

RELATED: Check Bay Area traffic maps and drive times

In San Jose, firefighters rescued a driver who tried to make it through an intersection and got stuck in water overnight.

Car stuck in flooding in San Jose, California on Thursday, November 29, 2018.



The heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning and showers will stretch into Thursday night.

VIDEO: Watch your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertrafficfloodingrainstorm damagestormSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds
Rain possibly causes roof collapse at Oakland building
East Bay residents prepare for high winds, rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Rain possibly causes roof collapse at Oakland building
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Show More
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Frustration mounts among Paradise residents at special town council meeting
Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
More News