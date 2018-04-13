SURFING

Surfers in Santa Cruz excited about big waves

Nice weather in Santa Cruz Friday may attract people to the coast, but officials are warning people big waves may make it dangerous.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 7 p.m. for west to northwest facing beaches along the Central Coast from Sonoma County through Monterey County.

Northwest swell could get up to 10 feet to 12 feet with breakers up to 20 feet possible.

Surfers at Santa Cruz's famous spot called The Lane are excited after a flat winter on the water. "We're all frothing for any bump in the water," Atherton resident Ken Flein said.

RELATED: Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

"You can see it's crowded Friday morning. Everybody has been waiting for this, but no we'll get out there and have some good times," Santa Cruz resident Ron Bonfiglio said.

Be aware there could be some rip currents and large shore break, so people are being advised to not turn their back to the ocean.

