More dangerous waves along NorCal coast with High Surf Advisory

Large waves on Wednesday could break around 19-23 feet after high surf conditions last week led to evacuations and caused flooding and damage in areas.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A High Surf Advisory in effect Wednesday means dangerous swimming and surf conditions.

Communities along the coastline could see powerful waves, which were already crashing into the seawall at the Pacifica Pier Wednesday morning.

With the advisory in effect in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service is expecting large breaking waves around 19-23 feet.

This comes after high surf conditions last week led to evacuation orders and warnings in Marin and Santa Cruz Counties and caused flooding and damage.

Though the damage in Capitola on the Village Esplanade was not as extensive as last January's high surf, ocean-front businesses still took big hits from the high waves.

Many of those business owners agree that the hammerings they've been taking are not getting any better, so they're being extra precautions.

"It's not going to get better. With the storms just get worse and more frequent," said Joshua Whitby, owner of Zelda's On The Beach last week. "We're installing storm hurricane doors across the back of the restaurant just in preparation for the next one."

With Wednesday's High Surf Advisory along the Central and Northern California Coastline, that means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some localized beach erosion.

The NWS is warning people to stay off rocks and jetties and keep themselves and any pets out of the water.

