A look at incredible videos from dangerous surf that battered NorCal coast

From massive waves at Mavericks to high surf along the Sonoma County coastline, here's a look at some of the incredible videos from Thursday.

From massive waves at Mavericks to high surf along the Sonoma County coastline, here's a look at some of the incredible videos from Thursday.

From massive waves at Mavericks to high surf along the Sonoma County coastline, here's a look at some of the incredible videos from Thursday.

From massive waves at Mavericks to high surf along the Sonoma County coastline, here's a look at some of the incredible videos from Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From massive waves at Mavericks to high surf along the Sonoma County coastline, the storm surge slammed into the Northern California coast causing flooding in some areas and even leaving behind a path of destruction. Here's a look at some of the incredible videos from Thursday's dangerous conditions.

Live Updates: Evacuation warnings lifted for parts of Santa Cruz County

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live