Live Updates: Flooding and evacuations along NorCal coastline with dangerous waves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and evacuation warnings are being put into effect around Northern California as dangerous waves hit the coastline Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Coastal North Bay through 3 a.m. Friday.

The NWS also issued a High Surf Warning for the Central and Northern California coastline that is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

Stinson Beach Evacuation and Flooding

Marin County residents have been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to possible flooding at Stinson Beach after forecasters said there will be severe weather conditions in North Bay areas.

Stinson Beach Fire issued the evacuation order for the areas of Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and Embarcadero, as well as sections of Calle Del Arroyo.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office advised community members to stay alert as high surf and storm surges might flood and damage structures at Stinson Beach.

Residents were urged not to wade or drive through flooded areas.

Santa Cruz County Evacuation and Flooding

An evacuation warning has been issued for a coastal area of Santa Cruz County near Seacliff State Beach on Thursday morning, county officials said.

The evacuation warning was issued for zone CTL-E048 because of large breaking waves and high tides causing safety threats along the coast. Residents can see if their zone is under a warning or evacuation order here.

Rio Del Mar Esplanade in Santa Cruz County flooded on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County officials earlier Thursday advised residents to avoid various coastal areas, saying there is flooding along East Cliff Drive as well as the Rio Del Mar Esplanade.

A big log also has blocked the roadway at Moran Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.

This story will be updated with new information as it is available.