TIMELINE: Dangerous waves hit the coast before a level 2 moderate storm Friday

It's a mostly cloudy and humid day with a High Surf Warning in effect along the coast today for dangerous waves up to 40 feet high.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Thursday will see dangerous waves before heavy rain hits the region on Friday.

ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma has upgraded Friday's storm to a level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the afternoon and evening Friday.

THURSDAY

Dangerous Surf

We are already seeing waves in excess of 25 feet Thursday morning.

Waves could crest as high as 40 feet.

Peak wave heights will happen between 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday.

After 11 a.m. the high surf will gradually recede and by midnight waves should be around 6-12 feet high.

A High surf warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Rainfall

Friday morning: cloudy, isolated light shower in the North Bay

Noon - 2 p.m.: Heavy rain begins to move into the North Bay

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Pockets of heavy rain across the entire Bay Area

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Heaviest rain moves out, leftover light scattered showers linger

Rainfall totals .50"-1.5"

Wind

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: gusty winds between 20-40 mph. Power outages possible

After 4 p.m.: Winds weaken to less than 20 mph

Sierra Snow

Unfortunately, just a couple of inches at best possible on the highest peaks. Not a big snow maker.

