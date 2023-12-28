  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Dangerous waves hit the coast before a level 2 moderate storm Friday

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, December 28, 2023 4:12PM
It's a mostly cloudy and humid day with a High Surf Warning in effect along the coast today for dangerous waves up to 40 feet high.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Thursday will see dangerous waves before heavy rain hits the region on Friday.

ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma has upgraded Friday's storm to a level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the afternoon and evening Friday.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

THURSDAY

Dangerous Surf

  • We are already seeing waves in excess of 25 feet Thursday morning.
  • Waves could crest as high as 40 feet.
  • Peak wave heights will happen between 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday.
  • After 11 a.m. the high surf will gradually recede and by midnight waves should be around 6-12 feet high.
  • A High surf warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Rainfall

  • Friday morning: cloudy, isolated light shower in the North Bay
  • Noon - 2 p.m.: Heavy rain begins to move into the North Bay
  • 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Pockets of heavy rain across the entire Bay Area
  • 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Heaviest rain moves out, leftover light scattered showers linger
  • Rainfall totals .50"-1.5"

Wind

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: gusty winds between 20-40 mph. Power outages possible
  • After 4 p.m.: Winds weaken to less than 20 mph

Sierra Snow

  • Unfortunately, just a couple of inches at best possible on the highest peaks. Not a big snow maker.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

