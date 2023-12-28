TIMELINE: Dangerous waves hit the coast before a level 2 moderate storm Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are returning to the Bay Area for the last week of the year. Thursday will see dangerous waves before heavy rain hits the region on Friday.
ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma has upgraded Friday's storm to a level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the afternoon and evening Friday.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live