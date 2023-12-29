TIMELINE: Here's how a strong level 3 storm will impact the Bay Area Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A strong storm is coming to the Bay Area Friday and ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has upgraded it to a level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Flooding we saw Thursday along the coast may continue Friday as surf remains high before heavy rain and strong winds hit the Bay Area. Here's a breakdown:

11 a.m.: Rain will be light, but winds will be gusty (20-35mph). Rough surf, coastal flooding possible.

4 p.m.: Rain becoming heavy. At this hour steadiest will be in the North Bay.

5/6 p.m.: This is when we are in the worst of the storm. Heavy rain falling across the Bay Area leading to tough travel. Could start seeing roadway flooding.

11 p.m.: Heaviest rain will have exited but still dealing with scattered showers.

RAINFALL

Morning will see mist/drizzle before heavy rain arrives later today.

WIND

Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for gusts up to 45 mph. Power outages possible.

SURF/COASTAL FLOODING

High surf advisory in effect. Waves are not as bad as yesterday. Up to 19' waves possible.

Coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. High tide around noon could lead to isolated flooding.

SIERRA SNOW

Winter Weather Advisory starts at 10 p.m. tonight

4"-8" above 6,000'

Up to 18" highest peaks

