Former Olympic team member, legendary Bay Area swim coach Rich Thornton dies at Santa Cruz Co. beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Remembrances are coming in for a legendary Bay Area swim coach and former U.S. Olympic team member.

Rich Thornton died Thursday as he stepped into the ocean in Santa Cruz County, preparing to go surfing.

Thornton made the 1980 U.S. Olympic swim team but didn't get to compete in the games due to the U.S. boycott.

He want on to coach the U.S. national and junior national teams and was head coach of San Ramon Valley Aquatics since 1984.

ABC7 News spoke with Richard's wife, Glenda. She said he was battling cancer, and told us it gives her great comfort that he died doing something he loved.

Richard Thornton was 65.