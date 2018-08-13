WEATHER

VIDEO: Police help bride escape floodwaters in New Jersey on her wedding day

EMBED </>More Videos

Police helped a bride escape from high water on her wedding day.

Eyewitness News
BOGOTA, New Jersey --
Most people say they'll never forget their wedding day.

And that's certainly the case for a pair of newlyweds in New Jersey, but for reasons they never would have expected.

The couple and their wedding party got stuck in the rising flood waters following Saturday's torrential downpours.

VIDEO: Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding

So a Bogota police officer came to the rescue, helping the bride escape using the roof of a car.

The officer managed to help her from one car to another, all while she was wearing her wedding dress.

The police department says it gives the couple best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweddingfloodingdistractionu.s. & worldBergen CountyRidgefield ParkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Monday
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
No spare the Air Alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
Trump to sign defense authorization bill bearing John McCain's name
Show More
Bay Point residents warned about air from brush fire
East Bay friends hold prayer service for Mollie Tibbetts
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
2 18-year-olds die in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges
VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands
More News