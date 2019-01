WATCH LIVE: ABC7 coverage of massive storm in Bay Area

Temperatures:

Hope you enjoyed the relative calmness of light rain and breezy conditions during the morning commute, because heavy rounds of rain are coming to the entire region.Downed trees and power lines are likely today. Our east/west bridges are vulnerable to crosswinds blowing up to 50 mph.The best chance for downpours, thunderstorms and locally faster winds arrives in the North Bay around 6 p.m. and spreads east across every single neighborhood this evening. They finally push east around midnight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.Light to moderate showers continue tomorrow with less coverage and intensity. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : 3 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday FLOOD WATCH : 4 p.m. Today - 7 a.m. Thursday WIND ADVISORY : 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday HIGH WIND WARNING (above 1000'): 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. ThursdayStorm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:Today: 3-Strong for most in Bay Area, 4-Major in isolated areasThursday: 2-ModerateFriday & Sunday: 1-Light (still trending drier)Concord: 59/54Fremont: 61/54Oakland: 61/54Redwood City: 60/54San Francisco: 59/52San Jose: 61/55San Rafael: 58/52Santa Rosa: 58/48TODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Heavy Rain & ThunderstormsHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsLows: 50 - 55 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now