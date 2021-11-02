Father shot in the face while holding his 5-week-old baby in his Oakland home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11142261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman is dead after a driver ran her over in Oakland Monday. Neighbors say it looked like the driver did it on purpose.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In Oakland, a father was shot in the face while holding his 5-week old baby in their own home.It happened this past Saturday in West Oakland near 7th and Peralta. That dad survived, but his family now fears for their safety and questions if this was a hate crime.The Oakland family of four is recovering after at least ten gunshots were fired into their home Saturday night before dinner."I just started screaming 'get down, get down, get down'! Our daughter, our 4-year-old, was crawling towards me and I moved her towards the kitchen and he put the baby on the floor," says Jimmie, whose husband was the one who was shot, and who has chosen to cover his face for his family's security."I saw blood on the floor, and his teeth, and I was trying to get him to turn over so I could see what had happened to him but he wouldn't allow me to turn him over," continued Jimmie.Jimmie's husband was holding their 5-week-old baby when the shots came into their West Oakland home. Miraculously, his husband survived after taking a bullet to the face. The infant has just minor abrasions on her face."He can make noises but his jaw is fractured here and his teeth were blown out. Thankfully, from what I understand, is that his tongue wasn't damaged," says Jimmie referring to his husbands injuries. He continued saying, "I'm playing the 'why' game right now because we don't talk to anybody really aside from our immediate neighbors, so I'm trying to figure out if it's because we're gay. I just can't believe this is random."Oakland police will only say there was a shooting, but won't say if they are investigating the case as a hate crime. No arrests have been made.Jimmie says they now need to find somewhere safe to live. He's hopeful that someone comes forward with information about who would shoot into a home with children in it."It is hard for me to believe that nobody saw anything, that nobody would know something, even somebody who was in the car that didn't pull the trigger, this is *explicative* up! You can't just do this to people," says Jimmie.Jimmie's husband has already made it through one surgery and will have another performed on Wednesday. Jimmie is currently staying elsewhere along with the children.