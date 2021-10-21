'Fighting for his life:' Retired OPD captain shot 6 times during robbery attempt in Oakland

BREAKING: Sources tell me retired OPD capt. Ersie Joyner has about 6 gunshot wounds from an attempted robbery at a gas station in West Oakland.



I'm told he is in stable condition and is in surgery right now. He was apparently pumping gas when the incident happened. #Oakland — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 21, 2021

Surveillance I obtained shows Joyner pumping gas when he is approached by 3 men.



Struggle ensues. Joyner pulls firearm.



Freezing video here because it is so graphic. But I see Joyner get shot at least 6 times. One robber is dead on the ground. #oakland — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 22, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A retired police captain was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station Thursday in West Oakland, a source tells ABC7 News reporter Dion LimLongtime OPD Captain Ersie Joyner was shot six times and is in critical, but stable condition.Joyner was pumping gas around 1:00 p.m. at the Chevron station on Castro Street when he was approached by three men who were apparently trying to rob him.Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 News shows the struggle between Joyner and the suspects:The video confirms that Joyner was shot six times, and that he shot and killed one of the suspects, although we can't show the full footage due to graphic content.The suspects entered a waiting black, four-door sedan and left the area, police said.It is unclear if Joyner was a specific target in the incident.Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong spoke during a press conference saying, "It's early in the investigation we're looking at every motive, everything that might have led to this particular incident, so nothing is off the table."Chief Armstrong says the other two suspects who escaped have not been caught, but City Councilmember Loren Taylor, who came to the hospital to show support for Joyner and his family, is optimistic."I anticipate that there is evidence that is going to lead to charges in finding who is responsible, but unfortunately we just don't have those answers yet. We have to wait a little while," said Taylor.Thursday night officers could be seen going in and out of the hospital, clearly watching over a man who once worked so hard to help fight crime."Shows us how brazen these individuals involved in this activity can be," said Chief Armstrong. "It's unfortunate that we have to stand before you today and talk about one person who is dead and one who is really fighting for his life."Anyone with information can contact Oakland Police at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.