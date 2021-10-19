Man accused of purposely running over woman in latest Oakland homicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11036109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oakland records 100th homicide of 2021 (1 of 5) Monday marked Oakland's somber milestone, the 100th homicide of the year.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead after a driver ran her over in Oakland Monday.A city official says the woman was breaking into cars beforehand and it appears someone got upset about that.In all new surveillance video you can see that woman crossing the street at Miller Ave. and Foothill Blvd. moments before a vehicle crashes into her."It's a sad outcome here, anytime a person loses their life, but clearly what the person was doing was breaking into people's automobiles from my understanding," says District 5 Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.Gallo lives nearby and says what happened here is tragic and an example of how some people in Oakland are now taking the law into their own hands.This comes in a year where there have been well over 100 homicides in the city. Gallo says he was told the driver came after the woman who either attempted to, or did break into his car."The individual got upset cause she was trying to break in and he went after her, ran her over, and killed her," says Gallo.Names of the suspect and victim have not been released, but other neighbors tell us it was clear that the driver was pursuing the woman, and that the woman was trying to get away from him.In the video you can even see that driver was in the wrong lane when he crashed into her and kept on driving.With the help of that surveillance video it only took police an hour to locate that vehicle and then make an arrest.