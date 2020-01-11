What Really Matters: Beyond the California Budget

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley focuses on the new state budget Governor Gavin Newsom proposed on Friday and the fundamental problem it cannot solve.

If you want to get a perspective on just how big and complex the state of California really is, look no further than the size and scope of the state budget. Hundreds of billions of dollars to pay for a vast array of services and programs designed to make the golden state a better place to live. But, despite all of the money being spent every year, the problems we face here are varied and serious. In many ways, California is a microcosm, albeit a big one, of the country as a whole. As the most populous and diverse state, we mirror the complexity of the country as a whole and the challenges of the widening income gap that is creating long-term consequences.
