7 On Your Side

Multiple 'bottle bills' aiming to revamp CA's recycling system move through Senate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Bottle bills' aiming to revamp recycling system in the works

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beverage container recycling in California has now fallen to new lows. Many areas are now "recycling deserts" where it is all but impossible to return your containers and get your deposit back. Now, after years of trying to fix the bottle deposit/recycling problem, it looks like California is on the edge of moving forward.

State Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont), has moved legislation off the floor of the senate that would blow up the recycling system we have now and start all over again.

RELATED: Vanishing recycling centers prompt new bill making beverage industry responsible for bottles, cans

"We care about the haulers, we care about the distributors, we care about the manufacturers; that's all important to our economy," Sen. Wieckowski said. "But at the end of the day, it's the voters, it's the constituents that we have our number one obligation."

His bill would put those who make money off of bottles, beverage makers and distributors, in charge of recycling them.

It potentially takes big money away from waste haulers and that has caused some concern, but there is agreement something has to change.

RELATED: Recycling basics: Expert tips for recycling properly

Among those voting for the bill is State Senator out of Napa, Bill Dodd. He has passed a bottle bill of his own this week. His bill brings wine and spirit bottles into the program.

"I want to shout out to the wine industry and the spirits industry for stepping up to the plate," Sen. Dodd says. "What we're going to attempt to do here is to have a product stewardship council so you'd have private businesses running the program."

RELATED: Recycling centers shut down, leaving consumers unable to redeem bottle deposits

Sen. Wieckowski voted for Sen. Dodd's bill as well and both say they can work together. There is another bottle bill still to be heard in the senate and another in the assembly as well. If all four pass it will be challenging to put them all together, but not impossible.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniarecyclingenvironmenttrashconsumer watchwinerecology7 on your sidesodawaste managementconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News