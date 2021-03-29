Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki talks CA's vaccine supply, hate against Asian Americans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had an honest conversation with ABC7's Kristen Sze about topics including more vaccines for California and stopping hate against Asian Americans.

"The White House is trying to make it easy as possible to get the vaccine," Psaki said. "Equity is at the center of strategy and how to best reach communities as they are making sure they are reaching people and the White House make assessments about what is working and what is not working. More vaccines will be shipped to California in hopes of getting everyone vaccinate."

Psaki commented that help is coming for people as President Biden has a American Rescue Plan which has checks for 22 million people in California which will assist with financial burdens. She also added President Biden opposes the recall on Governor Newsom and supports his efforts in California.

Stopping hate against Asian Americans is a major commitment for President Biden who "signed an executive order to stop hate and actions will follow his words," Psaki said.

The White House is also in the process of hiring an Asian American at a senior level so their voices will be at the table.

RELATED: White House responds to recent attacks on Asian Americans in shocking Bay Area incidents
EMBED More News Videos

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to recent videos of hate crimes in Oakland and San Francisco, against those in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. President Joe Biden issued an executive order acknowledging racism.



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscovaccineshate crimethe white housecovid 19 vaccineasian americanpoliticsvice president joe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Bay Area counties gear up for vaccine eligibility expansion
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
San Rafael elementary students return to in-person learning
Show More
Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Vibrant wildflowers bloom in Napa Valley
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
More TOP STORIES News