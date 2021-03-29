White House press secretary Jen Psaki talks CA's vaccine supply, hate against Asian Americans

"The White House is trying to make it easy as possible to get the vaccine," Psaki said. "Equity is at the center of strategy and how to best reach communities as they are making sure they are reaching people and the White House make assessments about what is working and what is not working. More vaccines will be shipped to California in hopes of getting everyone vaccinate."
Psaki commented that help is coming for people as President Biden has a American Rescue Plan which has checks for 22 million people in California which will assist with financial burdens. She also added President Biden opposes the recall on Governor Newsom and supports his efforts in California.
Stopping hate against Asian Americans is a major commitment for President Biden who "signed an executive order to stop hate and actions will follow his words," Psaki said.
The White House is also in the process of hiring an Asian American at a senior level so their voices will be at the table.
White House responds to recent attacks on Asian Americans in shocking Bay Area incidents
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
