Who killed Jenny Lin? Castro Valley teen remembered 25 years after her murder

By Cornell W. Barnard
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been 25 years since an East Bay teenager was murdered in her own home. The horrific crime still remains unsolved.

On Saturday, many lit candles and walked together through the streets of Castro Valley, to remember Jenny Lin.

Friends and family honored her at a memorial service.

Lin was only 14 when she was murdered by a stranger who broke into her Castro Valley home in 1994.

"The pain feels like yesterday," said Jenny's mother Mei-Lian Lin.

Jenny's parents never imagined her murder would go unsolved.

"I thought when my daughter was killed 25 years ago, the case would be solved in two weeks," said father John Lin.

But DNA technology, the same science which brought the notorious Golden State Killer to justice last year, could give old evidence new life.

"We're looking at mitochondrial DNA, and looking at extracting DNA from items we have an evidence running them through new procedures," said Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern.

"Considering new DNA technology it could be tomorrow we get a hit," said Mei-Lian Lin.

The Jenny Lin foundation now promotes child safety.. and music, Jenny was a gifted musician.

The foundation holds summer camps and gives scholarships to aspiring teens.

A $100,000 reward is still being offered for an arrest and conviction the case, Jenny Lin would have been 39-years-old this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleymurdermurder mysteryteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News