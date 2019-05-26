Who killed Jenny Lin? Castro Valley teen remembered 25 years after her murder

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been 25 years since an East Bay teenager was murdered in her own home. The horrific crime still remains unsolved.
On Saturday, many lit candles and walked together through the streets of Castro Valley, to remember Jenny Lin.
Friends and family honored her at a memorial service.
Lin was only 14 when she was murdered by a stranger who broke into her Castro Valley home in 1994.
"The pain feels like yesterday," said Jenny's mother Mei-Lian Lin.
Jenny's parents never imagined her murder would go unsolved.
"I thought when my daughter was killed 25 years ago, the case would be solved in two weeks," said father John Lin.
But DNA technology, the same science which brought the notorious Golden State Killer to justice last year, could give old evidence new life.
"We're looking at mitochondrial DNA, and looking at extracting DNA from items we have an evidence running them through new procedures," said Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern.
"Considering new DNA technology it could be tomorrow we get a hit," said Mei-Lian Lin.
The Jenny Lin foundation now promotes child safety.. and music, Jenny was a gifted musician.
The foundation holds summer camps and gives scholarships to aspiring teens.
A $100,000 reward is still being offered for an arrest and conviction the case, Jenny Lin would have been 39-years-old this weekend.
