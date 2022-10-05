A game of political finger-pointing could be why CA residents pay for most expensive gas

Gas prices are on the rise again nationally and California's prices are rising faster than anyone else. Political finger-pointing could be why.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gas prices are on the rise again nationally, seemingly going up as fast as the numbers turn on a pump. And one state's prices are rising faster than anyone else.

Today, California's average gas price per gallon came about a penny away from setting the all-time record -- a mark only set a few months ago in June.

A Bay Area resident had one word to describe it.

"This is absolutely ridiculous, and I refuse to put gas in my car, because I can't afford it and neither can anybody else," San Jose's Jmyya Washington said.

The Golden State has record increase per gallon in the last few weeks.

California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.

The question is why?

AAA says some supply may be restricted nationally due to Hurricane Ian.

Yet, Florida is more than $3 cheaper than us, and we know that our prices have always been higher.

Kara Greene with the Western States Petroleum Association says supply and demand is indeed the issue, but it comes from the policies that California imposes on oil companies.

"As long as we see the California government imposing draconian bans and mandates and putting a price on carbon emissions, we are going to see an inhospitable market for oil," Greene said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom sees the cause for the rise coming from the oil companies themselves, last Friday calling for a windfall tax to put oil profits back in the pockets of Californians.

"The fact is, they're ripping you off," Newsom said in a Twitter video. "Their record profits are coming at your expense."

The California Air Resources Board is making an early transition to cheaper winter-blend gas and GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan said today, spot gasoline prices are down nearly a dollar a gallon.

These spot prices influence retail prices, so relief is on the way. But we know from past experiences that it is only a matter of time before prices rise again.

It appears a game of finger pointing has Californians paying the political bill.

