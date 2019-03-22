Crime & Safety

Wife accused of shooting Pittsburg principal in head makes 1st court appearance as husband remains on life support

Cameras were not allowed in court as 39-year-old Maria Vides appeared on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting her husband, Pittsburg Adult Education Center Principal Paul Shatswell in the head. She was crying throughout the proceeding.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Cameras were not allowed in court Thursday as 39-year-old Maria Vides appeared on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting her husband, Pittsburg Adult Education Center Principal Paul Shatswell in the head. She was crying throughout the proceeding. By phone, her brother said she's heartbroken and that the couple loved each other.

Vides and her husband seemed to be happily married. It's not clear what happened Saturday leading up to the shooting. Shatswell has eight children ranging in age from 6 to 29.

The case was put over until next week for another arraignment and potential bail hearing. Vides' attorney says she plans to plead not guilty. The prosecuting attorney says if Shatswell passes away, the complaint will be amended changing the charges to murder.

"We treat every family with dignity, we're not going to treat this family any different we're going to give them the utmost care and respect that they deserve," said Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Alison Chandler.

This has been especially difficult for both families. Vides' attorney said he wanted to wait to receive discovery in the case before making a statement.
