San Jose's historic Winchester Mystery House celebrates 100th anniversary

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's iconic Winchester Mystery House is celebrating 100 years of "haunted" tours with a series of events beginning with a ceremony this Friday

The commendation event beginning at 9 a.m. will feature remarks from Winchester Mystery House Executive Director Walter Magnuson, as well as representatives from Santa Clara County District 4 and the City of San Jose.

A special live performance by Symphony San Jose will take place in the front garden featuring a string quartet performing music from The Roaring 20s.

A time capsule featuring a current collection of Winchester Mystery House mementos and memorabilia will be on display.

Then on Sunday, July 2, a 1920s-themed immersive brunch will be held that will take you back to when the house first opened in 1923.

The historic landmark's construction was started in 1886 by homeowner Sarah Winchester, who believed in ghosts. The 24,000-square-foot mansion has 160 interconnecting rooms, 2,000 doors that exit into thin air, stairways that lead to dead-end ceilings and other oddities that are loved by visitors from all over.

