Dangerous wind storm to hit Bay Area overnight into Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wind storm arrives Wednesday night while most of us will be sleeping.A Wind Advisory is in effect for Thursday from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Diablo Range, East Bay Hills and North Bay Mountains along with a wind advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Solano County.Prepare early to prevent possible damage from dangerous winds gusting 40 to 55 mph.Make sure to secure all outdoor items, avoid parking under trees and charge batteries in case you lose power overnight.High profile vehicles driving across east/west bridges like the Richmond San Rafael Bridge, the Bay Bridge, San Mateo Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge will deal with gusty crosswinds.The excessive speed and exceptionally dry air elevate our fire danger.We would be under fire weather watches, but the vegetation in the Bay Area is not too dry and the temperature is mild.