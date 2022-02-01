WATCH LIVE: Track wind speeds, temperatures in real-time around SF Bay Area

The stream will cycle through wind speeds in higher and lower elevations, current temperatures as well as the 7-day forecast.
RELATED: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast
A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most today for wind gusts ranging from 30 - 65 mph. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the North Bay Mountains for wind gusts between 65 - 95 mph. Power outages are possible as well as tree limbs coming down and difficult driving conditions especially across our area bridges. It is also a good idea to not park under trees today and tomorrow as these winds will not diminish until Thursday morning.
It's all about the wind the next 2 days as an offshore wind event is getting underway. Cold, dense air in the winter time can race down our hillsides much fast than warm air in the late summer/fall. Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning now in effect until Thursday morning pic.twitter.com/jzFS3kWQRb— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) February 1, 2022
Fire concerns remain elevated as we have not seen rain in more than 3 weeks and any fire could spread quickly under these conditions. Highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s under sunny skies. Overnight we find clear skies but winds remain high. Overnight lows range from the low 30s to the upper 40s.
RELATED: PG&E warns to be prepared for possible power outages due to strong winds in Bay Area this week