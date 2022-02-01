Weather

WATCH LIVE: Track wind speeds, temperatures in real-time around SF Bay Area

LIVE: Track Bay Area weather conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An offshore wind event will create dangerous conditions around the Bay Area through Thursday. You can track wind speeds and more in your neighborhood with ABC7's real-time map.

The stream will cycle through wind speeds in higher and lower elevations, current temperatures as well as the 7-day forecast.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most today for wind gusts ranging from 30 - 65 mph. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the North Bay Mountains for wind gusts between 65 - 95 mph. Power outages are possible as well as tree limbs coming down and difficult driving conditions especially across our area bridges. It is also a good idea to not park under trees today and tomorrow as these winds will not diminish until Thursday morning.



Fire concerns remain elevated as we have not seen rain in more than 3 weeks and any fire could spread quickly under these conditions. Highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s under sunny skies. Overnight we find clear skies but winds remain high. Overnight lows range from the low 30s to the upper 40s.

