Society

Protests call for Windsor mayor's resignation as recall campaign gets underway

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Protests call for Windsor mayor's resignation

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, calls for resignation are getting louder for the mayor of Windsor, now at the center of a scandal. Dominic Foppoli is under investigation after six women have accused him of sexual assault.

This weekend, protesters were out at some of Windsor's most popular spots getting the word out about new recall efforts.

There was a protest in the middle of Windsor's Sunday Farmer's Market.


Among fresh veggies, food and drink, there was a reminder this city is facing a crisis at the top.

"If we don't use our voices, we won't be heard," said Lillian Fonseca.

Mayor Dominic Foppoli, once, the so called prince of wine country now has other nicknames.

A Sonoma County Sheriff's investigation is underway after six women have accused Foppoli of sexual assault.

RELATED: Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli to 'step back' from active role until sex assault investigation complete

Earlier this weekend, another protest was organized to support the women who have come forward.

"We want to stand beside the victims, and let them know we're here," said Vicky Royer.

There were about 150 calls for the mayor's resignation during a heated town council meeting Wednesday where the mayor made a statement.

"I have my head held high, because I know deep in my heart I've done nothing wrong and will be criminally cleared," said Foppoli.

RELATED: 'I'm ashamed of you': Windsor moves to recall mayor after fiery, emotional town meeting demanding he resign
EMBED More News Videos

The mayor of Windsor is refusing to resign after six women accused him of sexual assault. Now a recall effort is underway.


The Mayor refusing to resign, instead announcing he'll take a step back from an active role on town council.

"He's trying to maintain control of the situation, without giving up power," said activist Hollie Clausen.

A Foppoli recall effort is gaining steam. Organizers say more than 1,000 residents have signed up to receive information.

"Let me put it to you this way, if one thousand people signed up for information, and there are two voters in every household means we don't have to do any heavy lifting, but we're ready," said Recall Foppoli Chairman Tim Zahner.

A recall effort could take months.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywindsorrapesexual misconductsexually assaultrecallsonoma countysexual assaultthe mayor
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News