Protests call for Windsor mayor's resignation as recall campaign gets underway

Protest at #Windsor Farmer’s Market Sunday, demanding Mayor Foppoli resign. pic.twitter.com/tgdeniitRo — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 18, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10518180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mayor of Windsor is refusing to resign after six women accused him of sexual assault. Now a recall effort is underway.

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, calls for resignation are getting louder for the mayor of Windsor, now at the center of a scandal. Dominic Foppoli is under investigation after six women have accused him of sexual assault.This weekend, protesters were out at some of Windsor's most popular spots getting the word out about new recall efforts.There was a protest in the middle of Windsor's Sunday Farmer's Market.Among fresh veggies, food and drink, there was a reminder this city is facing a crisis at the top."If we don't use our voices, we won't be heard," said Lillian Fonseca.Mayor Dominic Foppoli, once, the so called prince of wine country now has other nicknames.A Sonoma County Sheriff's investigation is underway after six women have accused Foppoli of sexual assault.Earlier this weekend, another protest was organized to support the women who have come forward."We want to stand beside the victims, and let them know we're here," said Vicky Royer.There were about 150 calls for the mayor's resignation during a heated town council meeting Wednesday where the mayor made a statement."I have my head held high, because I know deep in my heart I've done nothing wrong and will be criminally cleared," said Foppoli.The Mayor refusing to resign, instead announcing he'll take a step back from an active role on town council."He's trying to maintain control of the situation, without giving up power," said activist Hollie Clausen.A Foppoli recall effort is gaining steam. Organizers say more than 1,000 residents have signed up to receive information."Let me put it to you this way, if one thousand people signed up for information, and there are two voters in every household means we don't have to do any heavy lifting, but we're ready," said Recall Foppoli Chairman Tim Zahner.A recall effort could take months.