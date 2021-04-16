'I'm ashamed of you': Windsor moves to recall mayor after fiery, emotional town meeting demanding he resign

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10506703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Calls for Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation increases after multiple sexual assault claims. He has since released a statement, denying all claims.

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In North Bay, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli is refusing to resign, one day after a tense and heated town council meeting where officials voted to demand he leave office after six women accused him of sexual assault. Now a recall effort is underway."You're going to make me tear up. If you love Windsor as much as I do, you need to resign tonight," said Windsor town council member Debora Fudge.It was a Windsor Town Council meeting like no other Wednesday, emotional and raw. Officials voting to demand Mayor Dominic Foppoli resign.But the mayor made it clear he wasn't going anywhere."I have my head held high, because I know I've none nothing criminally wrong and will be cleared," said Mayor Foppoli.Six women have come forward, accusing Mayor Foppoli of sexual assault over the span of 16 years -- claims the mayor denies.More than 1,000 people watched the special meeting on Zoom. Six hours was devoted to emotional public comment, each speaker was given three minutes."The last thing I'll say to disgraced mayor, resign now, you rapist," said one speaker."I'm ashamed of you, you're better off going into the mountains and living there the rest of your life," said another speaker.The mayor left the meeting before that blistering public comment was over."For all of us, to see his face with no expression, then he had the gall to leave the meeting was outrageous," said Fudge.A recall effort is now happening. Organizers say 700 Windsor residents have already pledged their support to the move online."It's important to everyone in Windsor who have a shred of decency," said Recall Foppoli chairman Tim Zahner.A recall effort could take months.A Sonoma County Sheriff's investigation into the case is ongoing. The mayor declined our repeated request for an interview Thursday, texting, "My lawyer won't let me."