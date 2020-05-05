With Authority Podcast

Pure Energy With Eric Byrnes -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We chase down the energetic Eric Byrnes for an epic discussion that includes a home tour, a treadmill talk, and a look at what the MLB player-turned Iron Man is up to while in home quarantine.

Byrnes recaps the time he tackled a rogue fan on the field, and stopped a home intruder with a single punch.

Hear what Byrnes thinks it will take to get baseball back, and what sacrifices need to be made to start the season.

And you won't believe the ridiculous number of miles he's run during home quarantine.

Check out Eric Byrnes' movie for the Let Them Play Foundation here.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 48 - Recorded April 13, 2020
