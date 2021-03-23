'You are loved': Woman responds with sympathy for attackers after violent robbery in SF

The video above shows the injures Clarisse sustained after she was attacked by three unidentified suspects in broad daylight.
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
There are dark purple bruises near her right eye and on her arm. There are cuts and scrapes on her hand and foot.
All are reminders of what happened when she and a friend were walking home from church Sunday afternoon.
VIDEO: Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter had sign stolen, punched in face in Manhattan
According to witnesses, Clarisse was approached by three suspects from behind, including a man in an orange ski mask, at the intersection of Polka and Bush streets. One grabbed her handbag, but instead of letting go, adrenaline kicked in and she held on.
That resulted in three punches to the face. Even so, Clarisse was determined to get her bag back and hung on to the side of a getaway vehicle, and was dragged down the street.
When the car lurched suddenly, she fell onto the pavement.
RELATED: 11-year-old Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack family's SF home
Video taken by a man named Benjamin Freemantle from a nearby apartment building shows witnesses rushing to her aid.
Clarisse is hoping her perpetrators are caught and that justice is served, but credits her faith in God for getting her through this ordeal.
She sends this message to the perpetrators.
"Know that you're loved, know people are there to help you. I know its hard now but we need to get back and have people in work and school so they are predictively occupied and don't feel like they need to do things."
Clarisse doesn't know if this was hate-motivated but her friend, who also sustained minor injuries, believes the crime could be. Clarisse is appreciative that police are investigating.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime