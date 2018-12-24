U.S. & WORLD

Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Watch the surveillance video released by Fort Collins, Colorado police.

FORT COLLINS, Co. --
A woman dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer burglarized a Colorado business.

Surveillance video shows the woman's face on camera before she puts on the costume.

Then, dressed as the iconic Christmas character, she proceeds to steal a number of items.

Fort Collins police jokingly called her "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal."

The suspect remains at large.

Police even posted a poem about the incident on their Facebook page:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.

All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren't like this Rudolph
She's different from the other guys.

On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.

Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchristmasbizarreburglarybuzzworthycostumesColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
What happens during a partial government shutdown
5 things to know about a government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
7 Things to know before you go: Monday
SF house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt including firefighter
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Showers and downpours for Christmas Eve
Show More
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
Man shot, killed in San Francisco
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
BART polling commuters on plans for discounted rides
More News