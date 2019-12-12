Woman hides in Coach store, steals purses worth nearly $4,000, police say

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Palo Alto police believe a woman slept inside a store at the Stanford Shopping Center in order to steal some pricey purses.

Officers discovered her leaving the Coach store when they responded to a call about a burglar alarm early Monday morning.

RELATED: Brazen burglary at Tommy Hilfiger outlet store in Vacaville caught on video

They took her into custody and found she had nearly four-thousand dollars worth of Coach items.

Police suspect the woman entered the store while it was open on Sunday and then hid from employees before it closed for the night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altocrimeburglaryrobberyretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SamTrans bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Redwood City
Abandoned vehicle triggers crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather through Saturday
Equipment issue causes shorter Muni trains, crowded commute
Man falls after jumping building to building to evade SFPD officers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
New proposals could cut assistance to millions SNAP recipients
Show More
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
San Jose calling on community to help solve urgent challenges
WATCH IN 60: Crowded Muni trains, 3 car crash on Hwy 101, Krispy Kreme offers deal
Trump says Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem' in tweet
More TOP STORIES News