PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Palo Alto police believe a woman slept inside a store at the Stanford Shopping Center in order to steal some pricey purses.
Officers discovered her leaving the Coach store when they responded to a call about a burglar alarm early Monday morning.
They took her into custody and found she had nearly four-thousand dollars worth of Coach items.
Police suspect the woman entered the store while it was open on Sunday and then hid from employees before it closed for the night.
Woman hides in Coach store, steals purses worth nearly $4,000, police say
