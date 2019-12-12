Woman hides in Coach store, steals purses worth nearly $4,000, police say

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Palo Alto police believe a woman slept inside a store at the Stanford Shopping Center in order to steal some pricey purses.Officers discovered her leaving the Coach store when they responded to a call about a burglar alarm early Monday morning.They took her into custody and found she had nearly four-thousand dollars worth of Coach items.Police suspect the woman entered the store while it was open on Sunday and then hid from employees before it closed for the night.