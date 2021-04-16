Oakland unveils city's largest mural to end global hunger

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A new mural was unveiled in downtown Oakland Friday morning, with the Mayor and other dignitaries celebrating alongside the artist, Victor Ash.The 190 feet tall piece is on the Marriott Hotel building at Broadway and 11th Street. It will be there indefinitely.The mural, called "Zero Hunger" is one of six across the United States meant to bring attention to the issue of world hunger.The mural shows a smiling young Black girl with sunlight on her face, holding a bundle of wheat.Artist Victor Ash said he wanted the piece to make people happy."When you see pictures and advertisements of hunger, they are sad pictures. It was important to me to do something positive," Artist Victor Ash explained.Mayor Libby Schaaf said this is Oakland's moment to rise from the ashes of a tough year."This incredible symbol will serve as a daily reminder to us about what our moment is about and what our work is going forward. And that is to ensure that everyone has decency. The basic needs to live: food, housing, and income. This is the work that we are here on this planet to do. And I thank you for choosing Oakland, as a place to put this symbol of this vision and determination, because I promise you that the people of this city, believe in every one of these goals, and will work, as we say in Oakland, hella hard, to make this a reality," Mayor Schaaf said.This is the third of six murals that will be created by World Food Program USA, Street Art for Mankind and Kellogg Company to advocate for "zero Hunger". The others are or will be located in New Orleans, Houston, Washington DC, Battle Creek and Detroit.If you download the app 'Street Art Mankind' and look at the mural through the app on your phone, information will pop up about world hunger, how you can donate and what work you can do to help.