'Zoom Escaper': New tool allows you to use fun sound effects on calls

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Zoom could be getting a little crazier.
A new online tool may be the refreshing update you were looking for.
It's called the "Zoom Escaper." It's a free widget you can download for your Internet browser.
It enables you to then play various sound effects to your group's Zoom call.
You can pick from barking dogs, construction noises, crying babies or even urination.
There's also more subtle effects like choppy audio to make it seem like you have a bad connection to ditch the call.
