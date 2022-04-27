sex abuse against children

CA man arrested in child porn case, may have victimized as many as 100 children, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Northern CA man accused in prolific child porn case, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KGO) -- More than 80 children fell victim to an online child sexual predator in Sacramento.

Most of the victims were between the ages of six and 13, from across the nation, including Vallejo and Oakley.

Demetrius Davis, 24, of Sacramento County now faces charges.

RELATED: 'A sad day': Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape accusation


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released a video statement, saying Davis posted as a girl online, sent kids child porn, and convinced them to take part in sexual acts with other children, in some cases their siblings.

"Please check your children's electronic devices," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann oF Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"If there is a way they could have had internet contact with people who you are not familiar with, if you believe your child may have engaged in illicit communications or sent illicit content over the internet to a subject named "Lizzy," please contact the Sacramento Sheriff's Office," he said.

Investigators think Davis may have victimized as many as 100 children between 2020 and December 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentoprotect our childrencrimechild pornographysex abuse against childrensexual misconductonline chatsacramento
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
No bail for Bay Area 'party mom' accused of teen sex parties
Bail hearing delayed for Bay Area mom charged in teen sex parties
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
Tips for protecting your kids from child predators
TOP STORIES
7 Bay Area counties in CA's COVID red zone
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Neighbors react after infant kidnapped from SJ home found safe
Texan Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange
Black female astronaut begins historic first long-term spaceflight
SF hotel sued after it gave guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Show More
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
SoCal parents arrested on suspicion of killing their 1-year-old son
Dozens of shots fired near youth game at SC baseball field
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
SF supervisors vote to keep JFK Drive permanently car-free
More TOP STORIES News