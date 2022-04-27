CA man arrested in child porn case, may have victimized as many as 100 children, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KGO) -- More than 80 children fell victim to an online child sexual predator in Sacramento.Most of the victims were between the ages of six and 13, from across the nation, including Vallejo and Oakley.Demetrius Davis, 24, of Sacramento County now faces charges.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released a video statement, saying Davis posted as a girl online, sent kids child porn, and convinced them to take part in sexual acts with other children, in some cases their siblings."Please check your children's electronic devices," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann oF Sacramento County Sheriff's Office."If there is a way they could have had internet contact with people who you are not familiar with, if you believe your child may have engaged in illicit communications or sent illicit content over the internet to a subject named "Lizzy," please contact the Sacramento Sheriff's Office," he said.Investigators think Davis may have victimized as many as 100 children between 2020 and December 2021.