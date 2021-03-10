SF City Hall faces money laundering scandal, duo to plead guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is more fallout in the San Francisco City Hall corruption investigation.Former City Official Sandra Zuniga has pleaded guilty to federal charges.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Zuniga will plead guilty to money laundering charges and will cooperate with investigators.She is the former head of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services and the city's Fix-it Team for safe and clean streets.Prosecutors say she conspired with her romantic partner, Mohammed Nuru, who is the former head of Public Works.Zuniga is the fifth defendant to plead guilty in the widening investigation.She has since been fired by Mayor London Breed following her indictment back in June 2020.