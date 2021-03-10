money laundering

SF City Hall faces money laundering scandal, duo to plead guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is more fallout in the San Francisco City Hall corruption investigation.

Former City Official Sandra Zuniga has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

RELATED: Former Recology executive charged in San Francisco corruption scheme involving ex-public works director, FBI says

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Zuniga will plead guilty to money laundering charges and will cooperate with investigators.

She is the former head of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services and the city's Fix-it Team for safe and clean streets.

Prosecutors say she conspired with her romantic partner, Mohammed Nuru, who is the former head of Public Works.

RELATED: Santa Clara County sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on felony bribery and conspiracy charges

Zuniga is the fifth defendant to plead guilty in the widening investigation.

She has since been fired by Mayor London Breed following her indictment back in June 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopolitical scandalsan francisco city hallembezzlementmoneypoliticsmoney laundering
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY LAUNDERING
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
SF Uber driver attacked by passenger over request to wear mask
Cecilia Vega's journey from the Bay Area to the White House
9 CA counties change tiers
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Communities hit hard by COVID more hesitant to return to school
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Show More
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Why student loan debt is a racial, gendered issue
AccuWeather forecast: Wintry showers today through tomorrow
COVID-19 updates: More Bay Area counties enter red tier
More TOP STORIES News