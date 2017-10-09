  • BREAKING NEWS At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES

At least 1 dead, 2 injured, 65,000 acres destroyed in horrific North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in multiple brush fires that have burned more than 60,000 acres in Northern California.

Officials say at least one person has died, two have been injured and many more may be at risk in the North Bay fires that have been sweeping across the North Bay Monday.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

Over 65,000 acres across eight counties have burned as 1,500 structures have been destroyed.

According to Cal Fire officials: the Tubbs Fire in Calistoa and Santa Rosa has burned over 25,000 acres; the Atlas Fire has scorched over 25,000 acres south of Lake Berryessa; the Pratrick Fire west of Napa has scorched over 2,000 acres; the Nuns Fire north of Glen Ellen has burned 5,000 acres; and two large brush have burned 10,000 acres in Mendocino County. All of the fires have no containment.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.

More than 103,000 PG&E customers are without power due to to the fires, with the majority of outages in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

All airlines serving Charles Schulz-Sonoma Co. Airport have canceled flights due to poor visibility from smoke. The closure could last days.

So far, 20 flights have been cancelled at Charles Schulz, including 13 Alaska Airlines flights, 2 American Airlines flights and 5 United Airlines flights.

PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas

The Tubbs Fire triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa was also evacuated

The fires have also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.

The Tubbs Fire crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa early this morning and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. The highway remains closed in the area as of 1 p.m.

RELATED: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County.

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph early this morning.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area and has caused hazardous air in the region.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countywildfireNorth Bay FiresNapaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
NORTH BAY FIRES
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEOS: A look at various places fires are burning in the North Bay
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Show More
North Bay hospital affected by fires needs doctors
Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for North Bay fires
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Friend of Vegas shooter: 'I want to solve this'
Vegas gunman's note contained figures for wind, trajectory and distance: Officials
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
More Video