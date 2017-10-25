  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
LOS ANGELES --
A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

The arrest of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The child porn case predated the Oct. 1 shooting, the official said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower. Stephen Paddock was found dead.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingmemorialinvestigationhomicidechild pornographyarrestLas VegasLos Angeles
