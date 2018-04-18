Ceremonies commemorate 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF

Wreath honoring late #SanFrancisco Mayor Ed Lee placed at Lotta's Fountain ahead of ceremony marking great earthquake & fire of 1906. pic.twitter.com/4XNsqJt8KU — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 18, 2018

Closing the earthquake ceremony with a song. San Francisco open your Golden Gate

San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters are commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The annual event is being held at Lotta's Fountain in Downtown San Francisco.It was a gathering spot in 1906 after the quake and the huge fires that followed. The fires destroyed more than 80 percent of the city.This year, they took a moment to honor Mayor Ed Lee and laid a wreath on the fountain in his honor."But there is no way for the city to thank Ed Lee, except every time we pause, just as the bell starts to ring, just remember the water is flowing because of Ed Lee," said Willie Brown, former SF mayor.After the ceremony, a procession was made to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church for the annual repainting ceremony. The hydrant is said to have been the only source of water during the aftermath of the quake.