Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting rampage

The Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after a shooting that killed the center's director, a psychologist and a therapist.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Yountville veterans program where three employees were killed by a former resident is closing for good. A spokesperson for The Pathway Home says the shooting has taken an emotional toll on the surviving employees and the veterans who were living at the facility, a big factor why Pathway won't be re-opening.

"You certainly don't walk away from it without having its effects," said Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for The Pathway Home.

The signs that say Pathway Home have been taken down, but the small tributes to the women who died on that tragic day on March 9th remain.

A rock that honors "Three Brave Women" refer to psychologist Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Executive Director Christine Loeber and therapist Dr. Jennifer Gollick. All three were taken hostage, then shot to death by Albert Wong, a former resident.

"It was devastating because these women were the core of the clinical program and were our friends and we all knew each other. It was a very small community," said Kamer.

But while The Pathway Home will cease to exist, its mission will carry on. The Pathway Home's Board of Directors has taken a number of steps to help veterans continue to get the care they need.

The organization is assisting a similar program in Martinez and is working on creating a new downloadable resource guide for organizations looking to launch Pathway Home inspired programs throughout the country. They've solicited the help of veterans healthcare expert Suzanne Gordon to create the guide.

"What I'm involved with and excited by is how they move forward and how they not let the tragedy destroy their legacy," said Gordon.

