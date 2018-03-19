YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims

Speakers at Yountville memorial service (1 of 7)

Pathway Home graduate honors vets at Yountville shooting victims' memorial

The graduates of Pathway Home rose up to a roar of applause as U.S. Marine Corps veteran and fellow grad Zach Skiles called on them to stand and be recognized during a memorial for the victims of the Yountville shooting.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. Here's a look at the speakers at the memorial service.

VIDEO: Pathway Home graduate honors vets at Yountville shooting victims' memorial
The graduates of Pathway Home rose up to a roar of applause as U.S. Marine Corps veteran and fellow grad Zach Skiles called on them to stand and be recognized during a memorial for the victims of the Yountville shooting.


VIDEO: Pathway Home's Dorothy Salmon: Yountville victims' legacy will keep program going
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Pathway Home Board of Director Chair Dorothy Salmon honored the victims, saying their legacy will keep the program going.


VIDEO: Mayor John Dunbar: Yountville victims had 'unwavering commitment' to helping others
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Mayor John Dunbar said the three victims had an "unwavering commitment to helping others."


VIDEO: Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book says Yountville victims were 'truly heroes'
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Chaplain Ira Book honored the victims, calling them leaders of their family, who were unafraid and were proud to serve those who served.


VIDEO: Rep. Mike Thompson on Yountville victims: 'Service was their calling'
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Congressman Mike Thompson honored the victims and also used the service as a platform to discuss gun violence.


VIDEO: CA Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary says Yountville victims now join the ranks of our heroes
At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, CA Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani saluted the victims for how they lived and how they served.


VIDEO: Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'
The Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Carolyn Clancy spoke at the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims, saying she knows the three victims would want those who serve veterans to carry on this important work with honor and pride as they did.

