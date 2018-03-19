YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Rep. Mike Thompson on Yountville victims: 'Service was their calling'

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Congressman Mike Thompson honored the victims and also used the service as a platform to discuss gun violence.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. At the memorial, Congressman Mike Thompson honored the victims and also used the service as a platform to discuss gun violence.

"All shared a common goal - they got up every morning to improve the lives of others, to improve the lives of our veterans," he said. "We should all aspire to that service and live our lives by their example. We must work and we must pray for peace, to make sure we create fewer veterans. As John Kennedy said, 'Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.'"

