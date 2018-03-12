SOCIETY

Yountville veterans demand tighter security after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Yountville veterans are calling for more safety and security measures as healing continues from the deadly shooting that happened at the veterans center. (KGO-TV)

By
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Yountville veterans are calling for more safety and security measures as healing continues from the deadly shooting that happened at the veterans center.

It's no secret guards at Yountville's Veteran's Home are not armed.

They have pepper spray and batons.

RELATED: Issue of reopening Yountville veterans home may be complicated

Jim Thomas is a veteran living on site. He's also a member of Yountville Veterans Group. He says, "With no security, no gate guard, no fencing, anyone can come in 24/7 and do some pretty nasty things if they really wanted to."

Thomas and others are demanding more be done after Friday's deadly shooting.

A former patient at Pathway Home, a center for vets suffering from PTSD, killed three staffers before killing himself.

RELATED: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims grows

James Musson is also with Yountville Veterans Group and says, "Saturday morning there should have been public safety officers at the entry with barriers up."

The entrance is wide open.

The veterans asked Cal Vet - the agency which runs the home, to do more.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

Here is the response Cal Vet gave us quote,"The safety and well being of residents and staff is Cal Vet's highest priority and security will continue to be part of our ongoing discussions."

Meantime, the investigation into Friday's shootings is being led by California Highway Patrol. The memorial for the 3 victims will take place Monday March 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranveteransgun violencegun controlmental healthdeadly shootingfatal shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News